Norris gets the start for Tigers in series opener against Rays

Detroit Tigers (36-82, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (71-51, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-10, 4.94 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (13-4, 2.90 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Detroit to begin a three game series.

The Rays are 31-28 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .326, led by Eric Sogard with a mark of .372.

The Tigers have gone 19-39 away from home. The Detroit offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .284.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 20 home runs and is batting .283. Avisail Garcia is 10-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 110 hits and is batting .284. Jordy Mercer is 10-for-26 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .284 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (hand), Avisail Garcia: (right oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: (neck), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).