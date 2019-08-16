Nunez, Rodriguez lead the way for DSL Tigers1

, (AP) -- Alberoni Nunez homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the DSL Tigers1 beat the DSL D-backs2 8-5 on Friday.

Jose Rodriguez tripled and singled twice with two runs for DSL Tigers1.

DSL D-backs2 cut the deficit to 5-4 in the sixth after Carlos Goris drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ramses Malave.

After the teams traded runs, the DSL Tigers1 extended their lead in the seventh inning when Nunez and Pedro Garcia scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Enrique Yeguez (2-1) got the win in relief while Jean Marcelino (1-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL D-backs2 is 7-2 against DSL Tigers1 this season.