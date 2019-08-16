Palma’s run leads DSL Astros to 8-4 win over DSL Red Sox1

, (AP) -- Miguel Palma scored on a passed ball in the first inning, leading the DSL Astros to an 8-4 win over the DSL Red Sox1 on Friday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the DSL Astros a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Sebastian Grullon hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Ayendy Ortiz.

Following the big inning, the DSL Red Sox1 cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, including an RBI single by Wilker Vargas.

The DSL Astros later tacked on four runs in the fifth, including a single by Ortiz that scored Carlos Hurtado.

Edinson Batista (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Red Sox1 starter Wilkelman Gonzalez (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Red Sox1, Erick Flores reached base four times.

With the win, DSL Astros improved to 6-3 against DSL Red Sox1 this season.