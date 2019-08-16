Mendoza’s single leads GCL Astros to 5-4 win over GCL Cardinals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Sean Mendoza hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the GCL Astros to a 5-4 win over the GCL Cardinals on Friday.

Gerry Castillo scored on the play to give the GCL Astros a 2-1 lead after he reached base on a walk and stole second.

After GCL Astros added three runs in the fifth, the GCL Cardinals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Francisco Hernandez hit a solo home run and Diowill Burgos hit a two-run home run.

Jayson Schroeder (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Roy Garcia (2-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Hernandez homered, doubled and singled for the GCL Cardinals.