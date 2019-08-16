Burlington beats Johnson City 1-0

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Kevon Jackson touched home with the decisive run in the second inning, as the Burlington Royals defeated the Johnson City Cardinals 1-0 on Friday.

Jackson scored after he hit a single with two outs and stole second.

Burlington starter Angel Zerpa (6-3) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Hector Soto (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing one run and four hits over four innings.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Royals' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.