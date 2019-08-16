Romero leads Charlotte to 7-0 win over St. Lucie

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Tommy Romero allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the St. Lucie Mets in a 7-0 win on Friday.

Romero (11-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

Up 2-0 in the sixth, Charlotte extended its lead when Moises Gomez and Michael Smith scored on an error and Garrett Whitley scored on a double play.

Joe Cavallaro (6-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

The Mets were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their 17th shutout of the year.

Charlotte improved to 10-3 against St. Lucie this season.