Thomas leads Biloxi over Mobile 8-4

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Mobile BayBears 8-4 on Friday.

Biloxi scored in six different innings in the victory, including the third, when C.J. Hinojosa and Bruce Caldwell hit solo home runs.

Daniel Brown (3-0) got the win in relief while Mobile starter Andrew Wantz (0-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Biloxi improved to 14-3 against Mobile this season.