Canterino, Javier lift Cedar Rapids over Wisconsin 4-0

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Wander Javier had four hits, and Matt Canterino allowed just one hit over five innings as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-0 on Friday.

Canterino (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five.

In the first inning, Cedar Rapids took a 3-0 lead after Javier scored on a double and Spencer Steer scored on an error and Tyler Webb hit an RBI single. The Kernels scored again in the fifth inning when Javier hit an RBI single, scoring Steer.

Ethan Small (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out eight in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Timber Rattlers were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the Kernels' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.