Pirela, Listi lift Lehigh Valley over Indianapolis 7-2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Jose Pirela homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beat the Indianapolis Indians 7-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Austin Listi homered and singled with two RBIs for Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh Valley started the scoring in the second inning when Listi hit an RBI single and Malquin Canelo hit an RBI double.

The IronPigs later added four runs in the third and one in the sixth. In the third, Deivy Grullon, Andrew Romine, and Listi each hit solo home runs, while Pirela hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kyle Dohy (6-5) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Indianapolis starter Cody Ponce (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

The IronPigs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-4 in eight innings.