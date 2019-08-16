Free’s homer leads Billings to 7-5 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- James Free hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 7-5 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday.

The home run by Free started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Mustangs a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jonathan Willems hit an RBI triple and Willems scored on a wild pitch and Quincy McAfee scored on a home run.

In the bottom of the eighth, Idaho Falls put up three runs, including a solo home run by Juan Carlos Negret.

Ryan Dunne (3-3) got the win in relief while Brad Bonnenfant (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Negret hit two solo homers for the Chukars. Michael Emodi homered and singled, driving in two runs.