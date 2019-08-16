Ramirez’s single leads AZL Indians Red to 7-3 win over AZL Athletics Green

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Micael Ramirez hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 7-3 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Saturday.

The single by Ramirez scored Jean Montero and Will Bartlett to give the AZL Indians Red a 2-0 lead.

AZL Athletics Green answered in the next half-inning when Jose Bonilla scored on a groundout to get within one.

The AZL Indians Red later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Samuel Vasquez (2-2) got the win in relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Kumar Nambiar (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.