Seattle Mariners (50-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (52-73, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Reggie McClain (0-0, 4.50 ERA) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-8, 5.34 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle's Seager puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are 25-37 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 193 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Randal Grichuk leads the team with 23, averaging one every 19.4 at-bats.

The Mariners are 23-37 in road games. Seattle has hit 192 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 27, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-3. Jacob Waguespack earned his fourth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Wade LeBlanc took his seventh loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 108 hits and is batting .242. Brandon Drury is 9-for-31 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 27 home runs and has 68 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 14-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (right shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).