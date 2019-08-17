Flores’ single leads DSL Giants to 5-3 win over DSL Pirates2

, (AP) -- Ronaldo Flores hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Giants to a 5-3 win over the DSL Pirates2 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Giants swept the short two-game series.

The single by Flores, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Giants a 3-1 lead before Flores scored on an error later in the inning.

The DSL Giants tacked on another run in the ninth when Nelson Marin hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Hernandez.

DSL Pirates2 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Geovanny Planchart and Deivis Nadal hit RBI singles in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Giants lead to 5-3.

Cristian Acosta (2-3) got the win in relief while Enmanuel Mejia (2-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Pirates2 is 10-4 against DSL Giants this season.