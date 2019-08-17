Hartman, Rodgers lead Florida to 5-0 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Hartman tossed a three-hit shutout and Jordan Rodgers hit a three-run home run and had two hits, as the Florida Fire Frogs topped the Clearwater Threshers 5-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Hartman (3-6) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

In the second inning, Florida took a 4-0 lead after Kevin Josephina hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Rodgers. The Fire Frogs scored again in the fourth inning when Brett Langhorne hit an RBI single, driving in Garrison Schwartz.

Jack Perkins (0-3) went five innings, allowing five runs and nine hits while striking out two in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Threshers were held scoreless for the 19th time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.

The Fire Frogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2.