Parkinson, Stephen lead Reading to 7-1 win over Trenton

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Josh Stephen hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and David Parkinson allowed just three hits over six innings as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Trenton Thunder 7-1 on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Fightin Phils and a three-game winning streak for the Thunder.

Parkinson (10-7) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Trailing 1-0, the Fightin Phils took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Jose Gomez hit an RBI single, scoring Darick Hall en route to the two-run lead.

The Fightin Phils later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh and eighth to secure the victory.

Will Carter (1-2) went one inning, allowing two runs and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.