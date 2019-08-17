Lakewood beats Delmarva 2-1

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Carlos De La Cruz scored when a runner was thrown out in the eighth inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 2-1 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday.

De La Cruz scored on the play after he reached base on a forceout, advanced to second on a walk by Cole Stobbe and then went to third on a single by Jonathan Guzman.

In the bottom of the second, Lakewood grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Abrahan Gutierrez. Delmarva answered in the sixth inning when Shayne Fontana scored on an error.

Manuel Silva (5-5) got the win in relief while Matt De La Rosa (4-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 13-7 against Lakewood this season.