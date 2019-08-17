Refsnyder hits walk-off single in 10th, Louisville beats Rochester 2-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Rob Refsnyder hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Louisville Bats beat the Rochester Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday.

Narciso Crook scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the bottom of the fifth, Louisville broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Mitch Nay. Rochester answered in the next half-inning when Zander Wiel hit an RBI triple, bringing home Brandon Barnes.

Reliever Jimmy Herget (3-4) went two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Fernando Romero (2-4) allowed one run and got one out in the International League game.

Crook doubled and singled twice in the win.