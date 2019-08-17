Bielak leads Round Rock to 2-0 win over Okla. City

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Brandon Bielak struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Round Rock Express over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Bielak (7-4) allowed four hits while walking one to get the win.

Round Rock scored its runs when Jack Mayfield and Nick Tanielu hit solo home runs in the first and second innings.

Daniel Corcino (8-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The Dodgers were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Express' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

Round Rock improved to 10-5 against Okla. City this season.