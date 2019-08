NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tim Federowicz hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 4-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday.

Locke St. John (2-2) got the win in relief while Gabe Speier (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Storm Chasers, Chase d'Arnaud singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.