Doyle leads Grand Junction to 11-2 win over Orem

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Brenton Doyle hit a two-run home run and had four hits as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Orem Owlz 11-2 on Saturday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Rockies and a six-game winning streak for the Owlz.

Down 2-0, the Rockies took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Julio Carreras scored on an error en route to the two-run lead.

Grand Junction later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run seventh, when Doyle hit a two-run home run and Jack Yalowitz hit a solo home run to help put the game out of reach.

Grand Junction right-hander Jared Horn (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Leon (3-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.