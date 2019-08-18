Brantley takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Athletics

Houston Astros (78-46, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (71-52, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (12-4, 2.91 ERA) Athletics: Brett Anderson (10-8, 3.95 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston's Brantley puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Athletics.

The Athletics are 30-26 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 195 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the club with 29, averaging one every 15.5 at-bats.

The Astros are 38-15 in division games. Houston's team on-base percentage of .347 is first in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .404. The Athletics won the last meeting 8-4. Chris Bassitt earned his ninth victory and Chapman went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for Oakland. Rogelio Armenteros took his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 63 extra base hits and is batting .263. Matt Olson is 12-for-40 with a double, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Bregman leads the Astros with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .550. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 4-6, .292 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Marco Estrada: (lumbar strain), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring).