Richards expected to start as Rays host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (37-83, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (72-52, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-9, 4.38 ERA) Rays: Trevor Richards (3-12, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Niko Goodrum and the Tigers will take on the Rays Sunday.

The Rays are 32-29 in home games. Tampa Bay has slugged .429 this season. Oliver Drake leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Tigers are 20-40 on the road. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .291 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .334. The Rays won the last meeting 1-0. Colin Poche earned his third victory and Eric Sogard went 2-for-6 with a double for Tampa Bay. Matt Hall registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 58 RBIs and is batting .278. Willy Adames has 11 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and is batting .257. Niko Goodrum is 9-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.78 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (hand), Avisail Garcia: (right oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).