Clawson’s triple leads Orem to 8-3 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- David Clawson hit a two-run triple in the second inning, leading the Orem Owlz to an 8-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Sunday.

The triple by Clawson, part of a three-run inning, gave the Owlz a 2-0 lead before Justin Kunz hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Trailing 5-2, the Rockies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Christian Koss hit a solo home run.

The Owlz later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Johan Sala hit an RBI single, while Morgan McCullough and Jeremiah Jackson both drove in a run in the eighth.

Yoel De Leon (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Grand Junction starter Andrew Quezada (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.