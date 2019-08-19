Sports
CBS announces broadcasters for Chiefs’ first two games of 2019 season
CBS Sports announcer Jim Nantz told ESPN Cleveland last week that his network was finalizing the broadcasting assignments for the start of the 2019 NFL season.
Nantz thought he and Tony Romo would work either the Chiefs’ opener at Jacksonville or the Titans-Browns game in Cleveland.
CBS picked the Titans-Browns game.
The Chiefs-Jaguars game will be called by Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts with sideline reporter Evan Washburn.
Nantz and Romo will be in Oakland the following week for the Chiefs-Raiders game. Tracy Wolfson will work as sideline reporter.
CBS Sports announced Gene Steratore is back as NFL rules analyst. James Brown will continue as host of “The NFL Today” with Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson. Jason La Canfora will return as the network’s “NFL Insider.”
Here are the CBS announcer pairings for the 2019 season with sideline reporter in parentheses:
Nantz and Romo (Wolfson)
Eagle and Fouts (Washburn)
Greg Gumbel and Trent Green (Melanie Collins)
Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon
Andrew Catalon and James Lofton
Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely
Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber
These are the broadcast assignments for the first two weeks of games on CBS:
Week 1
Chiefs at Jaguars: Eagle and Fouts (Washburn)
Ravens at Dolphins: Catalon and Lofton
Bills at Jets: Harlan and Gannon
Titans at Browns: Nantz and Romo (Wolfson)
Bengals at Seahawks: Dedes and Archuleta
Colts at Chargers: Gumbel and Green (Collins)
Week 2
Bills at Giants: Gumbel and Green (Collins)
Patriots at Dolphins: Eagle and Fouts (Washburn)
Jaguars at Texans: Catalon and Lofton
Colts at Titans: Dedes and Archuleta
Chargers at Lions: Harlan and Gannon
Chiefs at Raiders: Nantz and Romo (Wolfson)
