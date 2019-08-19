Sagdal’s single leads Harrisburg to 7-4 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Ian Sagdal hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 7-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Monday.

The single by Sagdal came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Senators a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Dante Bichette hit a two-run double.

The Senators tacked on another run in the seventh when Tres Barrera hit an RBI double, scoring Sagdal.

Jhonatan German (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Akron starter Sam Hentges (2-12) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Trenton Brooks doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the RubberDucks.

Despite the loss, Akron is 5-2 against Harrisburg this season.