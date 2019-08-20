Rusin leads Albuquerque to 4-1 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Chris Rusin allowed just five hits over 7 2/3 innings, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes over the Sacramento River Cats in a 4-1 win on Monday.

Rusin (2-4) allowed one run while striking out four to get the win.

Albuquerque started the scoring in the second inning when Roberto Ramos hit a solo home run and Rusin hit a two-run single.

The River Cats cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Mike Gerber hit a solo home run.

The Isotopes tacked on another run in the ninth when Noel Cuevas hit an RBI single, bringing home Brian Mundell.

Chase Johnson (1-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Gerber homered and doubled for the River Cats.

Despite the loss, Sacramento is 10-4 against Albuquerque this season.