Eastern Conference battle pits DC United against the New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls (11-10-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (10-8-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United and the New York Red Bulls meet in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

DC United is 6-3-8 in conference matchups. DC United is 6-3-0 in one-goal matches.

The Red Bulls are 7-7-3 in conference games. Brian White leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with eight goals. New York has scored 44 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Rooney leads DC United with six assists. Lucas Rodriguez has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for DC United.

Daniel Royer has eight goals and five assists for New York. White has four goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

New York: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Chris Durkin (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured).

New York: Florian Valot (injured).