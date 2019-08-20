Western Conference-leader Los Angeles FC and San Jose face off

San Jose Earthquakes (11-9-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (18-3-4, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference-leader Los Angeles FC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

Los Angeles FC is 11-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC is first in the Western Conference with 67 goals. Carlos Vela paces the team with 24.

The Earthquakes are 8-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is 7-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vela leads Los Angeles FC with 24 goals. Diego Rossi has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Chris Wondolowski leads San Jose with 10 goals. Vako Qazaishvili has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, two assists, seven shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

San Jose: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 6.6 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Pablo Sisniega (injured), Mohammed El Munir (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Alejandro Guido (injured).

San Jose: None listed.