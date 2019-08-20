Hall’s run leads Delmarva to 6-5 win over Greensboro

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Adam Hall scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 6-5 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday.

Hall scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, stole second and then went to third on an error.

Felix Bautista (2-2) got the win in relief while Cristofer Melendez (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Grasshoppers, Fabricio Macias tripled and doubled, driving in two runs.