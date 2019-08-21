Dubon, Davis lead the way for Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Mauricio Dubon and Jaylin Davis each homered and drove in two runs as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-2 on Tuesday.

Sacramento took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a double by Francisco Pena that scored Davis.

The River Cats later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the sixth.

Burch Smith (7-3) got the win in relief while Albuquerque starter Pat Dean (3-12) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Sacramento improved to 11-4 against Albuquerque this season.