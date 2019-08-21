Angels, streaking Ohtani set for matchup with Rangers

Los Angeles Angels (63-66, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (62-65, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 5.79 ERA) Rangers: Mike Minor (11-7, 2.94 ERA)

LINE: Rangers -125; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles' Ohtani puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

The Rangers are 28-33 against AL West opponents. Texas has slugged .438 this season. Nick Solak leads the team with a mark of .625.

The Angels are 26-32 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles's lineup has 185 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads the club with 42 homers. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2. Emmanuel Clase earned his first victory and Solak went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Ty Buttrey took his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Santana leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and has 59 RBIs. Nomar Mazara is 9-for-24 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 42 home runs and is batting .299. Justin Upton is 7-for-28 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Angels: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Joe Palumbo: (blister), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Danny Santana: (hamstring).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).