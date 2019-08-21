Colorado faces off against Arizona in division matchup

Colorado Rockies (57-69, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-63, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (11-8, 3.84 ERA) Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (9-9, 4.64 ERA)

LINE: Rockies -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals Arizona and Colorado will meet on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 25-35 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has slugged .450 this season. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .569 slugging percentage, including 61 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 25-35 against division opponents. Colorado has slugged .460, good for third in in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .612 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 27 home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-7. Alex Young recorded his fifth victory and Nick Ahmed went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Kyle Freeland registered his 11th loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 28 home runs and is batting .271. Ahmed has 13 hits and is batting .371 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 150 hits and is batting .329. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-39 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 5-5, .295 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), Kyle Freeland: (lower body), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).