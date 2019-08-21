Las Vegas bookmaker refuses to take a huge bet on Kansas football

KU’s Les Miles on culture of his football program New KU football coach Les Miles says physicality and toughness will be parts of his program evident from Day One. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New KU football coach Les Miles says physicality and toughness will be parts of his program evident from Day One.

It’s been a decade since the Kansas football team won more than three games in a season and the Jayhawks are coming off a 3-9 season.

So it should be no surprise that in a list of over-under victory totals for college teams, the Jayhawks’ number was either 3 wins or 3 1/2 wins.

Last week, a bettor tried to place a wager at the Mirage sportsbook in Las Vegas on Kansas’ season win total of three, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

Rovell said the bet was not accepted, but it was unknown if the person wanted the over or the under.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is what Rovell tweeted:

A bettor walked up to the counter at the Mirage sportsbook in Vegas yesterday and said he wanted to put $40,000 on Kansas football’s season total of 3 wins Not known whether he wanted over or under because book didn’t want to take his action, said @scottatmirage. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 18, 2019

Naturally, people had all sorts of questions/comments:

Why set a bet if your not going to take it? — matt biggs (@mdbbiggs) August 19, 2019

Kansas is an obscure prop and $40k is a big bet so they probably didn’t think they could balance the action. They aren’t in the risk business. — Heinrich Giesel (@jefegregory) August 18, 2019

whether they were betting on the over or the under is one of greatest mysteries of our generation. — Matthew Vielkind (@vealkind) August 18, 2019

Over. 5-6 wins. — Raymond James (@rjames1018) August 18, 2019

Not really surprising, they barely take $2000 on season win totals for college. — BeatinTheBookie.com️ (@BeatinTheBookie) August 18, 2019