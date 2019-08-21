Sports
Las Vegas bookmaker refuses to take a huge bet on Kansas football
KU’s Les Miles on culture of his football program
It’s been a decade since the Kansas football team won more than three games in a season and the Jayhawks are coming off a 3-9 season.
So it should be no surprise that in a list of over-under victory totals for college teams, the Jayhawks’ number was either 3 wins or 3 1/2 wins.
Last week, a bettor tried to place a wager at the Mirage sportsbook in Las Vegas on Kansas’ season win total of three, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.
Rovell said the bet was not accepted, but it was unknown if the person wanted the over or the under.
Here is what Rovell tweeted:
Naturally, people had all sorts of questions/comments:
Comments