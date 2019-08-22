Feliz leads Bowie over Altoona 9-2

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Anderson Feliz had four hits and four RBI as the Bowie Baysox topped the Altoona Curve 9-2 on Thursday.

Bowie started the scoring in the first inning when Cedric Mullins hit a solo home run and Jesmuel Valentin hit an RBI single.

The Baysox later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the fourth.

Bowie left-hander Zac Lowther (13-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Pedro Vasquez (7-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over two innings.