Duarte, Julks lift Corpus Christi over Arkansas 4-2

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Osvaldo Duarte tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Arkansas Travelers 4-2 on Thursday.

Corey Julks singled three times with two runs for Corpus Christi.

Arkansas started the scoring in the first inning when Donnie Walton scored on a wild pitch and Jordan Cowan scored on a triple.

After Corpus Christi scored a run in the fourth on a triple by Duarte, the Hooks took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Colton Shaver and Duarte hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

The Hooks tacked on another run in the eighth when Duarte scored on an error.

Starter Forrest Whitley (1-2) got the win while Matt Tenuta (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.