Basabe’s run leads AZL Rangers to 2-1 win over AZL Giants Black

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Osleivis Basabe stole home in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 2-1 win over the AZL Giants Black on Friday.

In the bottom of the first, AZL Rangers grabbed the lead on a single by Yenci Pena that scored Davis Wendzel. AZL Giants Black answered in the fifth inning when Andrew Caraballo hit a solo home run.

Cal Hehnke (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Randy Rodriguez (2-6) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Caraballo homered and singled for the AZL Giants Black.