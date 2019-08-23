Wulff’s homer leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda to 10-8 win over AZL Indians Red

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Brandon Wulff hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Lasorda to a 10-8 win over the AZL Indians Red on Friday.

The home run by Wulff scored Luke McKenzie to give the AZL Dodgers Lasorda a 3-2 lead.

After AZL Dodgers Lasorda added a run in the second on a single by Chet Allison, the AZL Indians Red tied the game in the fourth inning when Zach Weatherford hit a two-run double.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda took the lead for good in the fourth when Wladimir Chalo hit an RBI single, bringing home Julio Carrion.

AZL Indians Red saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cesar Idrogo hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the AZL Dodgers Lasorda lead to 10-8.

Franklin De La Paz (1-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Jhon Vergara (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

In the losing effort, AZL Indians Red got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Will Bartlett singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. The AZL Indians Red also recorded a season-high 15 base hits.