Strahm, Inoa lead Spokane to 8-5 win over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Kellen Strahm hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Cristian Inoa homered and had three hits as the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 8-5 on Thursday.

The double by Strahm, part of a four-run inning, gave the Indians a 2-0 lead before Strahm and David Garcia scored on an error later in the inning.

Trailing 5-2, the AquaSox cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Brennon Kaleiwahea hit a two-run home run.

The Indians later added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Francisco Ventura hit an RBI double, while Strahm hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Garcia in the ninth.

Jeifry Nunez (5-0) got the win in relief while Everett starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs (3-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the AquaSox, Carter Bins doubled and singled.