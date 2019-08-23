Barrosa’s single leads Hillsboro over Eugene in 10 innings

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Jorge Barrosa hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hillsboro Hops to a 3-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday. With the victory, the Hops swept the three-game series.

Kevin Lachance scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Barrosa.

The Hops tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Andy Yerzy hit an RBI single, bringing home Jesus Marriaga.

Reliever Liu Fuenmayor (1-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Aneuris Rosario (0-2) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the Northwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Edmond Americaan doubled and singled twice for the Emeralds.

Hillsboro improved to 12-3 against Eugene this season.