Cardinals’ Yadier Molina celebrated a teammate’s home run before he swung the bat

No matter your feeling about the Cardinals, you have to admit this was freaky.

In the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Rockies at Busch Stadium, St. Louis outfielder Dexter Fowler hit a two-run homer. That swung the game in the Cardinals’ favor.

The odd thing is St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina celebrated the home run before Fowler even had a chance to swing the bat.

“For some reason, I knew,” Molina told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He’d been swinging the bat pretty good all night ... I just knew.”

Molina raised his arms in celebration, Fowler then hit the ball and the rest of the Cardinals players joined Molina in cheering for their teammate.

Here is the moment:

Yep, this is the coolest thing you'll see tonight. Yadi knew Dex hit that out of the yard before he even swung the bat. #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/mdiptBq46M — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 23, 2019

“I think (Yadi) saw it before I did,” Fowler told the Post-Dispatch.

It sure looked that way.