Misner’s single leads Clinton to 6-3 win over Cedar Rapids

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Kameron Misner hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 6-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday. The LumberKings swept the three-game series with the win.

Christopher Torres scored on the play to give the LumberKings a 4-3 lead after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on an error.

The LumberKings later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Evan Edwards hit an RBI single and Will Banfield scored on a sacrifice to secure the victory.

Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero (8-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Palm (3-9) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Kernels, Matt Wallner homered and doubled, driving in three runs.