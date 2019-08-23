Sports
Brooks hits walk-off double in 10th, Akron beats Richmond 4-3
AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Trenton Brooks had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3 on Friday.
Nolan Jones scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Brooks.
The Flying Squirrels tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Jin-De Jhang hit an RBI single, scoring Jacob Heyward.
Brooks doubled twice and singled in the win.
Argenis Angulo (3-2) got the win in relief while Caleb Simpson (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
For the Flying Squirrels, Joey Bart homered and singled.
Comments