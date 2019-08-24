Lee Sang’s homer leads GCL Phillies East to 1-0 win over GCL Yankees East

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Marcus Lee Sang hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the GCL Phillies East a 1-0 win over the GCL Yankees East in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Juan Geraldo (2-0) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while GCL Yankees East starter Daniel Marten (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Yankees East were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the GCL Phillies East's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.