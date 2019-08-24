United misses another penalty, loses 2-1 to Crystal Palace

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts after missing to score on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester, England Saturday, Aug, 24, 2019. AP Photo

Manchester United missed another penalty then conceded an injury-time goal to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Five days after Paul Pogba had a penalty saved in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Marcus Rashford regained spot-kick duties but struck his attempt against the post in the 70th minute, keeping United 1-0 down following Jordan Ayew's 32nd-minute goal.

Daniel James curled in a brilliant equalizer in the 89th minute, seemingly earning United a point at Old Trafford, only for Palace left back Patrick van Aanholt to squeeze a shot under the body of goalkeeper David de Gea at the end of a counter-attack in the second minute of stoppage time.

Palace ended its scoring drought this season to earn a first win from its opening three games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

United picked up four points from its first two games but put in its worst performance of the season.