Rodriguez leads DSL Cubs1 to 9-2 win over DSL Indians/Brewers

, (AP) -- Jonathan Rodriguez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the DSL Cubs1 defeated the DSL Indians/Brewers 9-2 on Saturday.

Rodriguez hit a three-run shot in the third inning off Edwin Jimenez and then hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Ronnald Rojas. Rafael Morel doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs in the win.

DSL Cubs1 right-hander Andy Hernandez (2-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Edinson Mejia (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing two runs and three hits over one inning.

With the win, DSL Cubs1 improved to 8-4 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.