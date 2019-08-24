Sports
Chiefs fans held their breath when Patrick Mahomes ended scramble with head-first dive
Mahomes, Chiefs warm up before 3rd preseason game against 49ers
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes does things that thrill Chiefs fans, but on Saturday night, he gave them a bit nervous.
During a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes showed his scrambling ability and broke free from the defense. Mahomes ran toward the first-down line but it was clear he’d come up short.
Rather than slide, Mahomes dived head first and was hit by a 49ers defensive player.
And fans all over Kansas City (and the country) breathed a sigh of relief when it was clear nothing bad happened on the play.
But, hey, a slide would’ve been fine with fans, particularly in a preseason game, right?
Here is the play from Twitter user The Checkdown:
It was the last play of the night for Mahomes, and Chiefs fans were glad Mahomes wasn’t injured:
Comments