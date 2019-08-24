Beggs leads Jupiter to 5-0 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Dustin Beggs allowed just five hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads over the St. Lucie Mets in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Beggs (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out five.

In the top of the fourth, Jupiter grabbed the lead on a single by Jerar Encarnacion that scored Miguel Rojas. The Hammerheads then added a run in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Connor Scott scored on an error, while Lazaro Alonso hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Tristan Pompey in the sixth.

Tylor Megill (3-4) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mets were held scoreless for the 12th time this season, while the Hammerheads' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.