Lynch’s double leads Kane County to 8-2 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Keshawn Lynch hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to an 8-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday.

The double by Lynch started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Zack Shannon hit a two-run single and then scored on a three-run home run by Kristian Robinson.

The Cougars later tacked on a run in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Blaze Alexander hit an RBI triple, while Lynch scored on an error in the ninth.

Kane County right-hander Adrian Del Moral (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Ruppenthal (5-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over four innings.