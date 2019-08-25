Taylor’s homer leads San Antonio to 4-0 win over Okla. City

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 4-0 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Sunday.

The home run by Taylor scored Troy Stokes and Tyler Austin to give the Missions a 3-0 lead.

The Missions tacked on another run in the seventh when Corey Ray hit a solo home run.

Zack Brown (3-7) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Okla. City starter J.D. Martin (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Dodgers were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Missions' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.