De La Cruz’s single leads AZL Angels to 5-1 win over AZL Brewers Gold

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Julio De La Cruz hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Angels to a 5-1 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Monday.

William Rivera scored on the play to give the AZL Angels a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The AZL Angels added to their lead in the eighth when Cristian Gomez hit a three-run home run.

John Cain (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Peyton Long (2-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.